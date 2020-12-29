A broadcast journalist with State Broadcaster, GTV, Abdul Hayi Moomen, says his life is at risk after threats from some unknown men.

According to a post he shared on Facebook, he said the people indicated that they know his residence and will deal with him.

The journalist has since reported the case to the Police.

His post on Facebook read: “I have lodged an official complaint to the Nima police. But should anything happen to me or any member of my family, please help them to track the guy in black (it’s the best shot I could get of him under the circumstances). He and his friends have threatened to deal with me.”

“They say they know where I live and that, that job will be easy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Moomen has deleted the post, which according to him, was because of advice that the police have dealt with it.

“I have been advised to delete the post because the police have handled it,” he said.