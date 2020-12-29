Ghanaian international award-winning journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has issued a warning to persons engaged in perpetuating human rights abuses and corrupt practices of what is to be expected in the coming year.

At the end of every year, people, depending on their line of work, commit to resolutions that are used to guide their actions in the coming year and for Mr Anas, his resolution will be turning up the heat on people who fleece and pilfer Ghana’s national coffers as well as those who commit crimes of human right abuses.

READ ALSO:

Sharing a picture of himself on his Facebook page, the ‘anonymous Anas’ with his back turned towards the camera captioned the image with the message:

“Dear all, as we ready ourselves for 2021, let us not forget that we have only one Ghana! For the thieves who pilfer our national kitty with impunity and abuse human rights, there will be more fire on you in 2021. Happy New year.”