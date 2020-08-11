Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has reacted to the suspension of two Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) staff after they were captured in his latest investigative piece.

The two, Thomas Osei and Divine Kumodzi, were caught selling Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) which investigators thought were meant for frontline workers.

In the video, the investigative journalist successfully negotiated and sealed a PPE purchasing deal worth $450 with Mr Osei.

Ridge Hospital, in a statement prior to the release of the video, said the captured PPEs were not for the hospital but their personal procurements.

But, speaking exclusively in an interview on Joy FM’s SMS show, Mr Anas said he is not surprised about Ridge Hospital’s statement.

“People have called on the government to take action. Ridge Hospital has released a statement and I am not surprised because it was expected. The evidence is very clear. It has gone through all our editors. If they have done nothing wrong, why do you suspend them?” he quizzed.

To him, the documentary is very clear and therefore it was important for the public to make their own judgment and conclusions.

“Like I said, if it is legal why do you suspend them? We have been very clear. We have named the person who made the order and he has been suspended. In this job, if you are dealing with A, you deal with A first,” he said.

He noted that he looks at the issues society is confronted with and his job is about finding solutions to the problems.