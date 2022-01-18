The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has suspended former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey following series of disrespect and misconduct against the GBA.

A release by the GBA stated that his indefinite suspension was effective from Monday, January 17, 2022.

“Your indefinite suspension follows an act of disrespect and misconduct by you Richard Commey in recent times towards the Ghana Boxing Authority in accordance with Article 21 Clause (b) under sanctions in the Rules and Regulations of GBA,” part of the statement read.

According to the GBA, they noticed Commey in a viral video interview where he insulted and attacked the dignity of all GBA board members

The release further stated that the 34-year-old ‘maligned’ the activities of the institution including the upcoming Ghana Professional Boxing League and ‘maliciously attacked’ the integrity of the GBA President without any provocation.

Full GBA statement on Richard Commey.



The GBA in a separate press release also announced the suspension of the license of Commey’s manager, Michael Amo-Bediako.

In Bediako’s case, the GBA said his suspension was over his failure to remit a percentage sum of their purse to the body in accordance with the GBA’s Rules and Regulations.