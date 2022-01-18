The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged Ghanaians to remain steadfast and continue to support the Black Stars throughout the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

In a tweet, he noted that either in good or bad times, citizens must remain loyal to the senior national team.

“Our loyalty and support for our national team must be unwavering in both good and difficult times. Let’s keep hope alive. Go Black Stars,” he said.

His comment comes after the Black Stars drew against Gabon on Friday, January 14.

The team lost grip getting to the end of the game. The Black Stars were in the lead with a goal scored by Dede Ayew but the Panthers equalised at the eleventh hour.

In subsequent tweets, Mr Ablakwa has called for a conversation on how the country is losing prospective players to European countries.

His call comes at a time when citizens on social media have expressed worry about the current state of the Black Stars being superintended by Milovan Rajevac. They say the team is not living up to expectations.

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, who expressed similar concerns, has said “this Milo has expired.”

According to Mr Ablakwa, the relevant stakeholders must find out “what concrete policy measures can be urgently pursued to at least minimise the haemorrhage.”

As the post-mortem continues on the current state of our Black Stars, a frank conversation must be had on why Ghana has lost so much world-class talent to particularly European countries & what concrete policy measures can be urgently pursued to at least minimize the haemorrhage.

Meanwhile, Mr Ablakwa has lauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria. He said the team has been a sheer delight to watch.

“They are our all-time fiercest rivals but on this occasion, we must admit Nigeria has an absolutely formidable team and a fantastic Nigerian coach in Augustine Eguavoen,” he said.

He was, however, quick to add that “still, we shall not forsake our Black Stars.”

On the other hand, Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew is confident Ghana will beat Comoros today in their final group game to seal qualification to the next round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

“We are going to win the last game and go through,” he said.