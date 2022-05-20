The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has decorated the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with a special a special national title.

This comes after officials of GBA led by the President, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye paid a courtesy call to Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to discuss graving issues hindering the growth of boxing in the country.

The title has the picture of the Akufo-Addo engraved on it, to symbolize his status as a former boxer and member of the boxing fraternity.

Mr. Neequaye indicated that his administration has revived the boxing league after 16 years to reignite the passion of many Ghanaians into World champions.

“Our main focus is to extend our league fight nights across the regions, but the due to lack of logistics and other needed facilities, the project has remained here in Accra, denying equally good boxers in other regions,” he said.

“I would therefore humbly request a bus and probably two pick-ups to help facilitate our boxing programmes across the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo praised the current boxing administration for their efforts and urged them to continue with their duties to benefit all in the industry.

He acknowledge the proposal for a ‘Presidential Title’, which is scheduled on Boxing Day, December 26.