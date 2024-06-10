The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo, has advocated for broader employment opportunities for lawyers in other regions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Attorney General’s office complex, known as ‘The Law House,’ Mr. Boafo emphasized the critical need for a stronger legal presence throughout the country.

He stressed the importance of establishing a Greater Accra Regional Office and other district offices for the Attorney General to ease the burden on Police officers who frequently handle prosecutions in lower courts.

“I am aware there has been an increasing number of lawyers who apply to be employed at the Office of the Attorney General. The time has come for the establishment of a Greater Accra Regional Office and district offices of the attorney general.

“There can be no valid reason for the continual practice of the police officers conducting prosecution mainly at the lower courts.

“Reasonable evidence abounds of the many instances in which charges have been struck out and the accused person discharged or acquitted at our court either for the tardiness or the lack of the knowledge of procedural and evidential rule on the part of some police prosecutors.

“The safe impression would have been that things would have panned out differently and outcomes more positively if those prosecutions were handled by trained State Attorneys from the office of the Attorney General.

“The GBA accordingly appeals for the employment of many more lawyers to the regions and districts to improve efficiency in state prosecution across the country,” Mr Boafo stated.

