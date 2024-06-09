Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has lauded the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for their significant role in ensuring the nation’s safety.

During his historic visit to Burma Camp in Accra on Friday, June 7, he praised the military for their exceptional professionalism, especially during elections.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “I came here today with my chiefs, queen mothers and delegates to show my appreciation and support for the outstanding services and dedication we have received from the Ghana Army. As a people, we see work with integrity, diligence and your presence in this country has held this country together in strong elections that we have seen.”

The Ga Mantse also commended the army’s professionalism, discipline, and dedication to duty, noting their crucial role in peacekeeping missions beyond Ghana’s borders.

“The professionalism, discipline, the devotion to duty of personnel of the Ghana Army even while keeping peace outside the shores of this country,” he stated during his meeting with Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Ghana Army.

He also highlighted that their commitment and integrity have earned the Ghanaian military global recognition from the United Nations.

“Your peace-building efforts around the world have earned you acclaim as some of the finest peacekeepers for the UN,” he added.

The Ghana News Agency reported that following the meeting, the traditional leader presented 50 bags of rice, 50 packs of bottled water, other consumables, including a bull, and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Ghana Army Headquarters.

Additionally, he gifted the COAS a kente cloth and conferred upon him a new chieftaincy title, Nii Tackie Tsaatse.

