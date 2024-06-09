Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, has praised the visit of the Ashantene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to the Ga Mantse Palace as a powerful symbol of Ghana’s unity and the enduring strength of its cultural values.

According to the minister, the Ashanti Region and Greater Accra Region are two of the most important contributors to the country’s economic and cultural development, making the visit a potent affirmation of the nation’s shared identity.

“So, I think that this is one of the best things that has happened to the country. It is not just for the people of greater Accra and Ga Adangbe but for the country so together we can forge ahead and Ghana will always be remembered that we have a culture, we have a tradition, we have values, and indeed our beliefs would take us far,” he said.

He added that the visit is both timely and symbolic, marking the beginning of a journey for the youth of both regions to come together and foster a healthy relationship free from tribal discrimination.

Mr Quartey stated that this unity will help bond the regions and contribute to making Ghana a proud nation.

The event follows Ga Mantse’s recent participation in the 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s ascension to the throne, as well as his 74th birthday celebration.

This reciprocal visit underscores the relationship between the two traditional leaders.

A senior member of the planning committee, Nii Boye Abbey, provided details about the Asante king’s visit during a press conference.

The visit is highly anticipated and demonstrates a significant cultural exchange between the two states.

“The Office of the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the Ga Traditional Council wish to announce the special visit of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to the Ga State on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

“The visit will be crowned with a special durbar hosted by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II the Ga Mantse. It is a historic visit and it will rekindle the strong ties of friendship between the Gas and the Ashantis.”