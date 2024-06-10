Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Randy Abbey, has emphasized that, the primary goal is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup for the Black Stars.

Following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako, where Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew scored crucial goals, Ghana currently occupies the third spot in Group I with six points after three matches.

Ahead of their upcoming match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium later tonight, Dr Abbey expressed his confidence in the team’s abilities.

He reiterated the Association’s ambition to secure qualification for the World Cup, emphasizing that the recent win over Mali has bolstered their confidence for the forthcoming fixtures.

“Our win over Mali clearly improves our chances and gives us a lot of confidence as we get ready to play the next game on Monday against CAR,” Dr Abbey told Akoma FM.

“Our goal as a Football Association remains the same, to qualify for the 2026 World Cup,” he added.

The match is scheduled to commence at 19:00 GMT.