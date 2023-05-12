Federico Gatti scored a 97th-minute equaliser to earn Juventus a draw against Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Gatti headed in from two yards after Paul Pogba superbly kept the ball in as a Danilo header was set to drift wide.

It cancelled out Youssef En-Nesyri’s 26th-minute goal, with the striker stroking in Lucas Ocampos’ cross.

Sevilla dominated the game for large periods but were left to rue missed chances by En-Nesyri and Ocampos.

Juventus were lacklustre for most of the game, with Gatti’s header only their second effort on target in the game.

Sevilla, who knocked out Manchester United in the quarter-finals, have won the Europa League a record six times, most recently in 2020.

They had 13 shots including five on target, and arguably should have left Turin with a bigger advantage with En-Nesyri taking too long to shoot when through on goal moments after his opener.