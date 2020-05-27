A member of the Ntortroso Watchdog Committee, Kofi Asiedu, has allegedly stabbed a 43-year-old galamseyer, John Sarfo, popularly known as Nigeria man, to death.

Kwadwo Bright, an eyewitness, in an interview with Adom News said the incident occurred around 9:00 pm on Tuesday when they were at the galamsey site to work.

He said members of the Committee confronted them amid attempts to seize their loads which they refused, causing the suspect who is now in police custody to stab his colleague who died on the spot.

Father to the deceased, Tony Nsowah Kwarteng, is calling for justice to be served on behalf of his son with all committee members who were at the site arrested.

The Omanhene of Ntotroso, Barimah Twereko Ampem III, has also advised residents to remain calm with police investigations underway with the assurance of halting galamsey activities in the area.