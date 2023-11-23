The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed media report purporting the sale of portions of lands, including the official residences of the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) to a private developer.

According to GAF, the report alleged that some senior officers sold the lands on the claim that they were too big and becoming difficult to maintain.

In a statement, the Force said there is no iota of truth in the report and must be disregarded.

“We wish to categorically state that no military lands have been sold to a private developer by the Armed Forces as the institution is only a custodian of the lands it is using and does not have any authority or right to dispose off same.

“Where lands being occupied by GAF have been developed, any such development have been done in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence with the approval of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources,” the statement read in parts.

The statement explained that, the area in question has only two residential accommodations with plans underway for redevelopment which will increase the number to 13.

Meanwhile, GAF has admonished the public and the media to verify reports to avoid misinformation.

“The doors of GAF are still open to the media and the general public, as such, it is expected that the media would verify such information with GAF to avert the dissemination of misleading and inaccurate information that have the propensity of drawing the image of GAF into disrepute,” the statement urged.

