A former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor, has taken a swipe at the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for pooh-poohing former President John Mahama’s proposed 24-Hour Economy policy.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Upfront, the Yapei-Kusawgu MP expressed disappointment in the Vice President for rubbishing the 24-Hour economy idea rather than putting forward a sound debate.

“Work culture is built, it doesn’t just drop like manna; you build it. Sentuo, the new oil refinery coming up here, they’re going to run three shifts. Is that not good? If Sentuo can do it, if Fan Milk can do it why can’t Aluworks and other companies do it?” he quizzed.

“So, we then find out what are the challenges and the bottlenecks allowing company A to do a 24-hour system but company B cannot do it. That is the essence of governance, you engage, you find solutions, you bring policies and ensure that you grow the economy and create jobs and improve living conditions,” he added.

Mr Jinapor stressed Mr Mahama has not claimed that his idea is novel.

“John Mahama has not said it is novel. An attempt to grow the economy is not novel, boost security and increase productivity is not novel. Even Free SHS, Akufo-Addo cited countries that have done it before.

“What is novel in this world? What is really novel that nobody knows in this world? Even those of us in academia, they tell you that just look for a small opening and add to knowledge. So, assuming chop bars are doing 24-hour economy and Mahama says that I want to take it to another level, is that not commendable?” he argued.

He continued, “I thought the Vice President would have challenged President Mahama that I want to see your policy, then we are engaging in a serious debate. That will be welcomed. Now we are elevating the discourse, but when he starts to do chop bar analysis, then we have a major problem because it debases the whole thing and makes it very difficult. I think the Vice President could have done better.”

