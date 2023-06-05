One of the surviving sons of the former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, has gone on a hunger strike to protest against his prolonged detention in Lebanon, says his lawyer Paul Romanos.

Hannibal Gaddafi has been held in Lebanon for more than eight years after being abducted by Lebanese militants from Syria, adds Mr Romanos, where he had taken refuge after the downfall and death of his father.

He was subsequently taken by the Lebanese authorities and has been detained ever since in a jail in Beirut without trial, Mr Romanos confirms.