Kweku Baako

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has lauded Veteran journalists turned socio-political commentators, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. and Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr.

According to him, the two veterans along with others like Kabral Blay-Amihere had earned their stripes by using journalism to defend freedom.

He shared a photo of Messrs Baako and Pratt in a September 21, 2022 tweet with the caption: “The men who ruled with the pen and did so ruthlessly in defence of freedom. We salute them! Kweku, Kwesi, Kabral and Kofi.”

Kweku Baako Jnr is currently Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper whereas Kwesi Pratt Jnr is the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper.

The two, along with Blay-Amihere, were among the most vocal journalists in the days of military rule with Pratt and Baako being jailed because of their journalism and activism.