As students in the Ga Central Municipality embark on the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the Municipal Director, Adisa Tassa, has extended her warmest wishes and unwavering support to all candidates.

In her heartfelt message, Madam Tassa lauded the commitment and perseverance demonstrated by students throughout their basic education journey.

She emphasised that the BECE marks the culmination of their hard work and serves as a stepping stone to future success.

She encouraged the students to approach the examinations with confidence and a positive mindset.

“The commitment and perseverance you have demonstrated throughout your basic

education journey are truly laudable. You have invested countless hours learning, growing,

and preparing for this crucial moment. Remember, the BECE is the climax of your hard

work and a stepping stone to your future success.

“Approach the examinations with confidence and a positive mindset. Relax, trust in your

abilities and believe in the knowledge you have acquired. Remember, examination halls

can feel intimidating, but take a deep breath and focus on what you know.”

Madam Tassa also stressed the importance of integrity and honesty during the exams, urging students to avoid any temptation to engage in malpractice.

She reminded them that success built on a strong foundation will pave the way for a bright future.

“Most importantly, avoid any temptation to engage in examination malpractices. Your

integrity and honesty are paramount. Success built on a strong foundation will prepare the

way for a bright future.

“Fear not, for victory is already yours. God will protect, guide and grant you retentive

memory as you journey through the examination week.”

In her message, she also acknowledged the crucial role played by parents, guardians, and teachers in guiding the students.

She praised their dedication and support, recognizing their vital contribution to the candidates’ success.

“To all Parents, Guardians, and Teachers, I salute your dedication in guiding these young

minds. Your encouragement and support play a vital role in their success.

“The Ga Central Municipal Education Office stands firmly behind you. We have immense faith in your potential, and we are here to ensure a smooth and successful examination process,” Madam Tassa assured.

