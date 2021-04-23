The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odarlai Parker, has urged for calm among party supporters in the region.

He has asked the supporters to maintain a united front and settle their differences internally instead of making it public knowledge.

This comes on the back of what he describes as the creation of unnecessary tension ahead of the nomination of Municipal Chief Executives (MCE) in President Akufo-Addo’s second term.

Some members of the party, for weeks now, have held series of press conferences to express their opinions on the choices of candidates.

The recent was on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, when a group in the Ablekuma West Municipality, calling itself the Concerned Youth, kicked against the reappointment of the current MCE, George Cyril Bray.

The group has vowed to resist any attempt by the President to reappoint Mr Bray over claims of a sour relationship with party members.

They claimed the situation is deepening cracks of the party within the constituency.

But, some assembly members in the area, have fought off the claims and have rooted for Mr Bray’s reappointment amid threats to vote against any other person who will be nominated.

Mr Bray has also denied the allegations with the defence that his actions have rather improved the performance and popularity of the party in the area.