Comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has been granted a GH¢120,000 bail by the Kasoa-Akweley District Court.

Joynews’ legal affairs correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko reported that, the case was heard in-camera today, Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The comic actor was remanded for knocking down about five pedestrians while driving his Hyundai Atos car.

He had been in Police custody since the accident, and he first appeared in court on March 26, 2024.

Once the bail condition is met, Funny Face will be released from custody pending further legal proceedings.

On the accident victims, Prosecution told the court four of them have been discharged whiles one who was in critical condition is recuperating.

Listen to narration below:

