Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, alias Funny Face, has accepted his weakness which accounted for his failed relationships.

The popular comedian, who is publicly known to have had two failed marriages, has admitted he is responsible for all these problems.

In a video, the ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor said his foolishness and obsession about huge bums has accounted for his plight.

According to him, his issue is not spiritual, rather he is a fool who hasn’t learnt from his mistakes of chasing women who have ‘big buttocks’.

