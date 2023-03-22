Nigerian actress-turned-politician, Funke Akindele, has finally spoken up after losing the gubernatorial elections held on Saturday.

The actress, who was the running mate to the PDP Governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, lost the elections to the incumbent Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Addressing the public days after the loss, Funke Akindele described her first attempt at a political journey as a fantastic run.

“It has been an amazing and insightful experience on my journey to the ballot, and I must say, it was an absolute learning curve for me. A lot of things have been learned and unlearned. I sincerely do not regret taking this huge step of running for office,” she wrote on Twitter.

Giving her vote of thanks, she addressed her supporters and acknowledged those who sought to destroy her image.

She said, “I want to thank the people of Lagos state for believing in me and supporting my decision to run for office. I saw every message of support online and offline; I heard of all the places where people supported me and challenged those who tried to discredit me.

“I remember every warm welcome during our campaign tour and the faith you all showed in me. The elections might not have panned out as we hoped, but it was an honourable run for us. We fought a good fight indeed.”

Funke Akindele encouraged those who meant well to exercise their civil rights, urging them not to choose the path of apathy.

“I also want to encourage all who mean well for the Nation and the state of Lagos not to give up. I understand that some of us are beginning to develop apathy towards the system; however, if we do not speak, we will never be heard. I’m glad that we could at least speak up,” she noted.

Ending her address, she thanked her supporters and promised to continue advocating for Lagosians.

“Thank you once again, Lagos, for showing your daughter support. As I consider my next moves in life, I will continue prioritising the good of the people and the integrity of my position as an advocate for the people. Eko oni baje!” She wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress cum film producer has deleted all politically related posts from her Instagram page.

The actress also unfollowed her ex-husband Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, on Instagram.