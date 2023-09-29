On Wednesday, exactly a year and two months after their shocking divorce, Nollywood star Funke Akindele and her ex-husband, JJC Skillz, reunited at the premiere of ‘She Must be Obeyed.’

Funke is the lead star in She Must be Obeyed, a captivating five-part mini-series delving into the intriguing world of stardom and secrets, the series debuts exclusively on Prime Video on 29 September.

Produced by SceneOne Entertainment, the series was directed by the once inseparable duo, three years before their divorce.

It seems to mark their last major collaboration under the aegis of SceneOne Production, a company they both founded in 2016.

It was in July 2022, that JJC Skillz revealed on social media that their marriage of six years had ended despite being parents of twin sons.

Funke Akindele, ex-husband reunite at movie premiere

However, the premiere of ‘She Must be Obeyed,’ an event graced by a lot of Nollywood stars including, Femi Adebayo, Olumide Oworu, and Lateef Adedimeji, reunited the couple again.

Fans and admirers were taken aback by the unforeseen reunion between the former power couple at the grand premiere of their latest mini-series.

A standout moment of the evening occurred when JJC Skillz, and Funke Akindele were caught on camera being genuinely cordial.

They delighted onlookers with an impromptu dance and an affectionate hug, leaving the audience in awe of their renewed friendship.

Funke Akindele, ex-husband reunite at movie premiere

Their reunion at this event is reminiscent of their previous encounter at the 2022 AMVCA awards, where they stood united in the face of persistent divorce rumours.

The intrigue surrounding their reunion is compounded by the fact that JJC Skillz has remarried while Funke is single.

This unanticipated reunion is their second public appearance together following their divorce announcement, the first being during the 2022 AMVCA awards ceremony in Lagos.

An Unforeseen Parting of Ways

After seven years of marriage and the birth of twin sons in 2018, JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele parted ways.

Together, they enjoyed a fruitful partnership, achieving milestones such as producing Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie, ‘Omo Ghetto: the Saga II,’ which raked in over N600m at the box office.

Their jointly-owned entertainment company, SceneOne Production, also birthed acclaimed shows like ‘Jenifa’s Diary,’ ‘Industreet,’ and ‘My Siblings & I.’

Also, nine months after the announcement of their separation, JJC Skillz embarked on a new chapter in his life, marrying Falilat Raji, a native of Kogi state, in a private ceremony held in Kano on 10th February.

Videos and pictures of the wedding surfaced on social media, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative of their intertwined lives.

All these happened while Funke was busy running for the position of Deputy Governor of Lagos State, a position she failed to snag during the last general election.

Despite widespread speculation about the cause of the divorce, Funke chose to keep mum regarding the intricacies of their separation.

However, destiny had other plans as the two found themselves side by side at the premiere of ‘She Must Be Obeyed,’ a project they had jointly produced and directed before their marital dissolution.

