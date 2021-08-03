A university graduate in Zambia has found work in the air force after he spent years selling charcoal because jobs were so scarce.

Bwalya Katongo graduated from the University of Zambia with a degree in Library and Information Studies in 2015 then tried in vain to get a formal job despite sending countless applications.

But after appearing on my YouTube channel last year where he shared his plight, the Zambia Air Force offered Mr Katongo a job.

Last Friday, he was officially commissioned as a second lieutenant after six months of training.

He told me how happy he was.

“It’s a great feeling, but challenging as well because it comes with a lot of responsibilities. I never imagined my story would be this big when it went viral.

“My advice to fellow youths is never lose hope. Take a step out of your comfort zone when things are not going your way. If I didn’t start selling charcoal, I wouldn’t have met people who have changed my life,” he said.