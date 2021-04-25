Rappers Eno Barony and Strongman have teased fans with a glance of what they would look like in different careers.

Preferably police and pastor respectively, the musicians posted photos of themselves rocking uniforms of the two professions.

Eno Barony is pictured wearing a flare police uniform for ladies coupled with boots and a dark sunglass.

Strongman on the other hand was beside the rap goddess, donning his black suit with his cleric collar in plain view, with matching white sneakers.

Eno posted the photo on her Instagram timeline with the caption ‘time is moni’.

The outfit is believed to be for a music video of their yet-to-be-released song.

This would be the second time the duo would be collaborating for a song; the first was a diss for their arch enemy, Medikal.

Find the post below: