External Communications Manager for Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Laila Abubakar, has disclosed that friendly customer relation is the cause of the billions of debts the company is owed.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, she stated that ECG will minimise its friendly customer service and be firm and strict to recover the funds.

“We will minimise that friendly customer service and be strict and firm to collect our money because all this debt is as a result of customer relation. Usually when we give a post-paid bill there’s a 14-day ultimatum for payment to be done.

“ECG has a task force and revenue mobilization teams within the organization who go to organizations to remind them to pay their bills. It’s very difficult for companies to lift large sums of money to pay their bills to us for one reason or the other. We’re still investigating those reasons so that we can come up with solutions that will be convenient for customers.

“So we’re saying that when the 14 days ultimatum is up and you owe us we won’t take any excuses. Especially, the private companies that use electricity as raw materials for production,” she said.

She commended companies and institutions for cooperating with the revenue mobilization task force assigned to recover the funds.

According to her, after their operations on Monday, an amount of GHc 5.5 wasSibi residents appeal to govt for potable water recovered excluding bank payments made to the company

She also revealed that the private sector owes ECG more.

Miss Abubakar emphasized that the exercise is very essential as government has promised not to assist them if they refuse to recover the funds.

The exercise is using almost all ECG staff from top management to junior officers to retrieve all the monies owed to them.