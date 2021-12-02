Government through the Interior Ministry has declared Friday, December 3, 2021, as a statutory holiday to mark the annual Farmers’ Day celebration.

A statement, signed by the sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, has urged the public to observe the day as such throughout the country.

This year’s celebration, which will be the 37th edition, has been themed Planting for food and jobs: Consolidating Ghana’s food systems.

The celebrations kickstarted on November 29 with an Agricultural Fair, Exhibition and Regional Focus Days.

Today, December 2 will be the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Farmers’ Forum, with a climax of a Grand Durbar and Award Ceremony on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The annual ceremony was constituted to recognise the contribution that farmers add towards national development, from proceeds of exports of agricultural commodities to the enormous provision of basic nutritional requirements and daily sustenance.