The Ministry of Interior has called on persons interested in being recruited into security agencies to desist from sending their applications to the Ministry.

According to the Ministry, it does not receive applications on behalf of the security agencies as many applicants presume.

This comes after some Ghanaians thronged the Ministry’s premises to submit their applications following advertisements in the media for recruitment by the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Prisons Service and the Ghana National Fire Service on August 21, 2021.

“The Ministry of the Interior wishes to inform the general public, especially, potential applicants into the security services, that applications are online and should be processed as directed in the adverts. Applicants should be wary that the Ministry of the Interior does not receive applications on behalf of its Agencies,” a press statement, signed by the Chief Director, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, read.

The Ministry reiterated that the government is committed to recruiting eligible 11,000 Ghanaians into the various security services as part of its commitment to enhancing security.

This they say will also address unemployment challenges in the country so that the youth of this country can be gainfully employed.

They also urged applicants to be cautious of scammers who ask for money to help them with the recruitment process.

“The Ministry will also like to assure the general public that the recruitment will be based on merit. The Ministry urges prospective applicants who wish to be recruited into the respective institutions to wait for updates and necessary information on the next steps. The Ministry of the Interior wishes the prospective youth all the best of luck,” part of the statement read.

