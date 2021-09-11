The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service has dispelled information circulating on social media that Environmental Health Officers across the country are on strike.

Chief Director of the Service, James Oppong-Mensah, in a statement, stressed that all Environment Health Officers in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are still at post.

He, therefore, described the claims as misleading and urged citizens to disregard the information.

“If in doubt, we urge concerned stakeholders who are so minded, to check with the MMDAs, whether persons who died from Covid-19 related infections are buried or not,” Mr Oppong-Mensah said on Friday.

According to him, stakeholders can also contact “any of the levels (nationals, regional and district) of the Service for further clarification and information in the event that the need arises.”

Read full statement below: