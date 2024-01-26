It has emerged that the victim of Thursday morning’s accident near Tantra Hill on the Accra-Nsawam highway is a popular resident of Krobo Odumase in the Eastern Region.

The deceased, identified simply as ‘Worry’ or OTF, reportedly bought the Benz that crashed and killed him just two months ago.

He was involved in an accident together with a female passenger believed to be his lover.

Last video of him was captured while they were both partying in a club.

He collided head-on with a faulty long vehicle parked in the middle of the road while heading home.

Worry died on the spot and his lover also lost her right arm.

After the accident, the police conveyed the body to the Ridge hospital but identification and collection proved a challenge.

However, following series of reports, he has been identified and the body has been deposited at the Ridge hospital morgue.