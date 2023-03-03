President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has questioned why the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana will not allow the National Identification Authority (NIA) to handle the 2024 election if the card being issued by the authority, the Ghana Card, must be the only document needed for voters’ registration.

According to him, per the justification being given by the commission on the need to use only the Ghana Card to register voters, the best thing to do is to let the NIA manage the elections.

In series of tweets shared, on Tuesday, March 1, 2023, the IMANI boss posited that the NIA managing the election will ensure that only eligible voters are registered.

He added if the NIA is allowed to conduct the elections, it will not only ensure that only eligible voters get to take part in the election but it will save the country millions of Ghana cedis.

1/Here is a thought. The Electoral Commission (EC) believes the National Identification Authourity’s( NIA) Card is the only fool-proof card every Ghanaian needs to be registered on the voter roll. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) March 1, 2023