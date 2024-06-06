The Founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticized the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Jean Mensa, for reassigning Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, a Deputy Commissioner of the EC, to a new role.

Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, who was Director of Electoral Services, has been appointed as the new Training Director at the Electoral Commission’s headquarters.

This appointment was announced in a letter dated April 30, 2024, signed by Jean Mensa.

The letter also stated that, Benjamin Banor-Bio, the former head of the Ashanti Regional office, will now serve as the Director of Electoral Services.

Reacting to the news in a post on X on Thursday, June 6, 2024, Franklin Cudjoe described Dr. Serebuor’s new appointment as a demotion.

He questioned the decision to remove Dr. Serebuor from his role as Director of Electoral Services because he was an effective communicator for the EC.

“Jean Mensa demotes Serebour, who actually helps the EC communicate a little better than all the commissioners. Training department paaa? What will he be training people in? Ah!!!!,” wrote the IMANI boss.

