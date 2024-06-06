Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has expressed confidence in his squad’s quality ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali.

Ghana will face the Eagles tonight in their third match of the qualifiers at the Stade du 26 Mars, with just one point separating the two teams.

A victory for the Black Stars could propel them to top Group I, as they have accumulated only three points from their first two games.

Despite Ghana’s recent winless streak, Addo remains optimistic about securing all three points against Mali.

“Surely, I think we are ready for the game. I am very satisfied with how the players understood how we want to play,” the former Ghana international said.

“This is going to be a tough match away in Mali but we also have the quality to compete against them, although we didn’t have a good AFCON. We have the players to get three points from Mali,” he added.

The match is set to kick off at 19:00 GMT.