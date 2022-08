The French energy ministry has confirmed reports that talks are under way between gas giant Engie and Algeria’s Sonatrach to potentially increase gas imports to France.

Reports on Sunday suggested a 50% boost being discussed.

The development comes soon after President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Algiers.

Gas makes up a fifth of France’s energy needs, with Algeria covering just over 8% of that.

Algeria is Europe’s biggest gas supplier after Russia and Norway.

