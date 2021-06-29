Four persons have been reported dead with others injured in a gory accident at Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

Reports indicate the accident, involving a Neoplan bus, occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday, June 29, 2021, while approaching Nante Zongo, a community in the Kintampo South District.

The bus with the registration number GR-5865 L, carting goods with other passengers onboard, was said to be travelling from Kumasi to Gushegu.

Information gathered suggested that the driver failed brake, lost control, veered off the road and somersaulted into a ditch.

READ ON:

Personnel from the Police, ambulance and fire service rushed to the scene to help rescue the victims.

The eight injured made up of 5 males and 3 females are currently in stable conditions and responding to treatment at the Kintampo Government Hospital.