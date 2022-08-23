Fotocopy wins Emerging Artiste of the Year Award at Ghana Music Awards-USA

Ghana’s Youngest Musician, Kallai Nana Qwaachi, popularly known as Fotocopy, has been crowned Best Emerging Artiste at the Ghana Music Awards-USA.

The eight-year-old musician beat stiff competition from Chief One and other top-rated emerging artistes.

The event, which took place at the Lincoln Theater in Columbus, Ohio, USA, brought together some of the finest personalities in the entertainment industry.

Fotocopy’s new song titled Tomorrow is enjoying massive streaming on various digital platforms.

The song now has exceeded 100,000 views on YouTube. The song, which features South African music legend, Uhuru was partly recorded in Ghana and in the famous Kalawa Jazmee Records studio in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The young musician was recently in South Africa for his education campaign ‘School Dey Be’.

He was on the streets, and visited schools, public parks, churches, radio and TV stations to propagate his message about the importance of education.