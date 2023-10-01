The highly talented teenage artiste, Fotocopy, left patrons at the 2023 Adom FM Family Kolor Paaty event in awe with his spectacular performance.

He took over the stage at the peak of the event, and trust the kiddo to bring the right vibe to fans.

His stage presence and musical prowess captivated patrons of all ages, making his act one of the highlights of the day.

Fotocopy’s electrifying performance, featuring his hit song “School Dey Bee” with Shatta Wale, had the crowd on their feet, especially the young attendees, who cheered and danced along.

His ability to connect with the younger generation was evident, and he left a lasting impression with his music and charisma.