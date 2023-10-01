Alvarez beats Charlo to retain undisputed title

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defended his undisputed super-middleweight title by beating Jermell Charlo on points.

Canelo, 33, secured a unanimous 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109 win over the American to retain his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Mexican knocked Charlo down in the seventh round on the way to a 60th win in 64 fights.

“I’m the best. Who’s better? Nobody can beat this Canelo,” he said.

Charlo was undisputed light-middleweight champion until he was stripped of his WBO belt when the fight started.

He suffered only the second knockdown and second defeat of his 38-fight career after stepping up in weight.

“I worked all the fight to go in the body,” said Canelo, who dropped Charlo with an overhand right.

“Then I changed the punch and that’s what happened. We worked for that.

“We know he’s a great fighter. He knows how to move in the ring and we worked that in the gym for three months.

“Three months in the mountains without my family, without everything.

“But I still love boxing. Boxing made me the person I am today. Boxing is my life.”