Mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings has marked her birthday in grand style today, September 9, 2020.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, mother and wife

Madam Victoria Agbotui is 101 years old and was joined by her son, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings and other family members to mark the special day.

All clad in white, the family cut a cake and thanked God for preserving her life.

Madam Victoria Agbotui

She was born on September 9, 1919 and came into the limelight following her son’s ascension to power in 1979.