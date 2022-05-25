The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Agyenim Boateng Adjei has been slapped with 17 charges by the Special Prosecutor.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges when he was arraigned before the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Wednesday.

Mr Adjei Boateng denied seven counts of using Public office for profit and 10 counts of directly and indirectly influencing the Public Procurement process using his office.

The second accused person Francis Kwaku Arhin also pleaded not guilty to one Count of using Public officer for profit.

Both have been granted bail in the sums of GH¢5 million each with two sureties to be justified by the court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, who represented the state did not oppose to the grant of bail.