The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa has visited the offices of the Convention’s People’s Party (CPP) and Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in Accra.

Mrs Mensa was accompanied by the Deputy Chairman in Charge of Corporate Services; Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Deputy Chairman in Charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey and other staff of the Commission.

The visit is in line with the Political Parties Act 2000 (Act 574) which mandates the EC to inspect political party offices and monitor their activities.

At the CPP office, they were received by the Chairperson, Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah and other officials.

At the PPP office, Madan Jean Mensah and her team were received by party executives.

The nationwide inspection will take the Commissioners to the Regional, District and National offices of all parties in Ghana.

This is to ascertain if the parties meet the requirements of Act 574, including having functioning offices, filing their accounts at the EC and whether their offices are owned or rented properties.