The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has asked the government through the Lands Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor to as a matter of urgency withdraw the Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144.

To Mr Gyamfi, the conflict of interest involving government officials and other actors concerning the Achimota Forest lands is a cause for concern.

“The Achimota Forest Reserve is under a lot of pressure because some people want to use it for their own selfish interest and so it is important that the Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 and the Forests (Achimota Firewood Plantation Forest Reserve) (Amendment) Instrument, 2022 (EI 154) forthwith is withdrawn,” he noted.

Sammy Gyamfi was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, following the Lands Minister’s directive to the Lands and Forestry Commissions to take appropriate actions over claims that the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission owns portions of lands at the Achimota Forest and Sakumono Ramsar Site.

Mr Jinapor said the two entities should consider any alleged ownership of lands at the said sites by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John, as void.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the bequeathing of the aforesaid lands, if established, will not pass any interest/title to the named beneficiaries in the alleged Will,” parts of a statement signed by him read.

Sammy Gyamfi welcomed the decision by the Minister to ensure that finality is brought to the issue of pre-acquisition ownership by Sir John but urged him to go further.

“Some politicians like Sir John and others who are claiming ownership of the land should be investigated and so the issue of pre-acquisition ownership must be dealt with. Abu Jinapor’s announcement relative to Sir John’s alleged land ownership is in order but we need proof.

“We need evidence that indeed the lands have been taken from these people fighting over it. The minister must make sure there is no development on that land and move further to other people who have acquired the land and compensation given to those who are due,” he added.