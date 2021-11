A former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Raymond Tandoh, has been reported dead.

Mr Tandoh is said to have died on Sunday, November 7, 2021, after a short ailment.

The Regional Organiser, Isham Alhassan, who confirmed the news, said he passed at a health facility in Kumasi where he was undergoing treatment.

Regional executives and party supporters have since visited his residence at Ahenema Kokoben to commiserate with the family.