Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has donated Personal Protective Equipment and a cash of GH¢ 5,000 to the Juaso Government Hospital.

The Asante Akyem South New Patriotic Party parliamentary aspirant offered the items to aid the medical personnel and the residents of Asante Akyem South Municipality in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Adom News, Obour on his part reiterated the lockdown lifting does not mean Ghana is out of the pandemic, hence the need for citizens to abide by the outlined safety protocols.

He also charged citizens to take their safety into their own hands, adding that stigmatisation should be far away from the fight.

Reuben Osei Antwi, Asante Akyem Municipal Health Director, who was present at the time of the donation, expressed appreciation to Obour for the kind gesture.

The items included 100 Veronica buckets, 50 washing basins, 2,000 alcohol based hand sanitisers, 2,000 pairs of hand gloves, 5,000 nose masks, 100 cakes of medicated soaps, 20 tussles and GH¢5, 000.00.