Former MP laid to rest [Photos]

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West Constituency, Francis Aggrey Agbotse, has been laid to rest.

Mr Agbotse passed on Saturday, January 2, 2021, aged 76.

His funeral was held over the weekend with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, former President Mahama, Minority Leader, and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, all in attendance.

Other NDC bigwigs present at the funeral included the party’s running mate for the 2020 election, Professor Jane Naana, NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and some NDC MPs.

Clad in black and red mourning attire, they joined the bereaved families to pay their last respects.

