Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has chided colleague legislator and Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, for advertising a private business.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 19, 2021, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful called on her followers to patronise the Ekuful Eye Care, which is said to belong to her husband.

“Can you see or read well? Do You Need an Eye Doctor to evaluate the overall health of your eyes and also prescribe vision correction solutions such as eyeglasses with high-tech machines?” she wrote.

“Do you need a beautiful Lanyard like mine? Visit us, EKUFUL EYE CARE NOW or book an appointment. Located at East Legon, American house; NII OSAE NTIFUL AVENUE! Call or WhatsApp 0200114111/ 110 Your eyes, Our focus!!!”

But, Ras Mubarak called out Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, insisting her actions were a breach of the Ministerial code.

He also suggested that the Ablekuma West MP needed permission from the Speaker of Parliament before engaging “in private business”.

“My dear Hon. friend, you’ve been in politics long enough and have experience. In any other serious jurisdiction, you would have been breaking the Ministerial code by this with calls for your resignation,” he replied beneath her post.

“Sure u are aware of the most recent row in the UK about a former PM calling a current Uk minister about some private business.

“As an MP, has the Speaker officially granted you leave to engage in private business? If not yet, It can also constitute a breach of your parliamentary code of ethics. Wish u well though. Will be inviting you and yours soon for Iftar.” he wrote.