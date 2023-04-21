A board Member on the Minerals Commission, Joseph Albert Quarm, has refuted allegations made by former Environment Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, of his involvement in illegal small-scale mining.

He dismissed Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s 36-page report as hearsay and challenged him to provide evidence to support his claims.

Mr Quarm stated that if Prof Frimpong-Boateng fails to produce evidence, he should retract his statements and issue an apology for defamation.

“He’s working with hearsay because if I’m talking, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng will not say what he’s saying. He said I have several dozens of high scale concessions.”

He dared Prof. Frimpong-Boateng to provide evidence to back his allegations.

He added that if the former minister is unable to produce proof he has to retract and apologise.

“He has to provide a document that proves where my concessions that I got from my time at Minerals Commission are. If he is unable to provide evidence I will be disappointed. He must retract and apologise. I’ve never applied for any concession in my life,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

The report accused some NPP officials of hindering Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s efforts to combat galamsey and was addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Chief of Staff.