The beautiful sister of actress Yvonne Okoro has defied all odds to graduate as a medical doctor.

Roseline Okoro, a contested of the Miss Ghana pageant in 2012 moved beyond pageantry to the medical profession.

Her proud sister shared the good news on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

Say Hi to the newest Doctor in Town…Doctor Roseline Ngozi Okereke Okoro…Baby you have made the family so proud…She has an MBA in Oil and Gas ,A BSC in biochemistry..Educated and Fly asf…God is simply Amazing..She graduated as a Medical Doctor today..Lurv you bebe @roselineokoro.

