A former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang, is urging colleague politicians and the general public who fly out of the country for

healthcare to patronise indigenous Ghanaian clinics.

She believes this will grow Ghana’s heath sector. Ghanaians have on several occasions slammed leaders when they travel abroad for medical care.

Mrs Agyeman made the call after she survived an aged sciatica (backache) problem after an encounter with a local clinic dubbed 21st Clinic.



The former Member of Parliament for Oforikrom in the Ashanti Region told Adom News she had been roaming from countries to countries to bring an end to her suffering but to no avail.

She said renowned hospitals in India where she was at the time the sickness was detected could not cure her.

“The sickness started in India where I was at the time and I went for treatment there. Upon my return to Ghana, I was admitted to the Police Hospital for three weeks as I could not walk.

“I was having pains in both legs, which affected my going to work, a whole year before my term ended

I could not go to the office due to pains.

“I initially thought I was having heart problems, after series of tests including an MRI I was told the pain I

was feeling was in my waist and I had to be operated on.

“Much against the doctor’s advice, I declined to undergo an operation because I was afraid of

the procedure,” she narrated.

It is on on the back of her experience from the rapid

cure at the 21st Clinic that she is urging her colleagues to patronise local Clinics.