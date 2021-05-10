Some Mampong Shai DA Basic School pupils in the Shai-Osudoku District located at Ayikuma in the Greater Accra Region go through hell each time they attend school.

The unprivileged pupils, who aspire to better their lives through education, have no option than to walk barefooted, carrying their footwears on their heads to class due to the bad nature of the raod.



In an interview with Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey, David Akolatse, one of the distressed pupils lamented over how past governments had deceived them by not fulfilling promises they made to them during elections.

“We walk almost three hours to school. I have been plying this ‘dangerous’ road all my life. The government always disappoints us. They tell us to vote for them but they never honour their promise,” he cried.



According to Frederick, one of the pupils, who resides in the Shai-Osudoku District, due to the bad nature of the roads, they miss out on some morning lectures and extra classes intended to prepare them for examinations, thereby affecting their academic performances.