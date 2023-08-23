British police say they have charged a former Nigerian oil minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, with bribery offences.

The UK National Crime Agency said it suspected she had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-dollar oil and gas contracts.

Ms Alison-Madueke, who is also a former Opec president, served in the administration of former Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan from 2010 to 2015.

She’s suspected of benefitting from tens of thousands of dollars in cash, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family and the use of numerous London properties.

She denies the charges.

Police say she is currently living in London and will appear in court in October.

